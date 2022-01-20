Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Increases By 26.1%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

ESLOY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.57. 123,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.33. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

