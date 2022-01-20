Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Increases By 24.6%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,970,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 9,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $47.65. 225,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,391. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

