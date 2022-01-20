Short Interest in General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) Increases By 16.0%

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CANN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 48,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,907. General Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. General Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 184.83% and a negative net margin of 101.48%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops.

