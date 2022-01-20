Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Increases By 19.7%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,300 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 987,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVX. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the third quarter worth $178,000. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOVX opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. GeoVax Labs has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 1,305.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

