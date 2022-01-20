Short Interest in Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Decreases By 28.2%

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,058,300 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 1,474,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GLFGF remained flat at $$8.60 during trading hours on Thursday. Global Fashion Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group SA operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company covers various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

