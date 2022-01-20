Short Interest in Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Decreases By 28.2%

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,058,300 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 1,474,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:GLFGF remained flat at $$8.60 during trading hours on Thursday. Global Fashion Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.
About Global Fashion Group
