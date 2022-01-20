Short Interest in HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Decreases By 26.9%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 117.0 days.

Shares of HLTRF remained flat at $$11.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

