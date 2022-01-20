Short Interest in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Drops By 19.4%

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 10,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $49.35 on Thursday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in International Paper by 13.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,333,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after buying an additional 153,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.9% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

