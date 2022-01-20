Short Interest in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Drops By 28.6%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after buying an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after buying an additional 42,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $9.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $383.28. 1,577,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.30 and a 200 day moving average of $366.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.48.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

