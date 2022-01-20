Short Interest in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Grows By 17.6%

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ LAWS traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $49.25. 569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,430. The company has a market cap of $447.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.02. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Lawson Products by 5.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lawson Products by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lawson Products by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lawson Products by 384.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.