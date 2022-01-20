Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Rises By 16.4%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

LTUM opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

