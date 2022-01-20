Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Rises By 16.4%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
LTUM opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.
Lithium Company Profile
