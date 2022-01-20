Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Declines By 26.1%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 430,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,031,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MRMD opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MariMed has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter. MariMed had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 16.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that MariMed will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

