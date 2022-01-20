Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Declines By 26.1%

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 430,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,031,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MRMD opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MariMed has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter. MariMed had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 16.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that MariMed will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.