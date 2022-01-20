Short Interest in NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Declines By 26.5%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the December 15th total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNXPF opened at $4.63 on Thursday. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

