Short Interest in Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Increases By 22.1%

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,205.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Nemetschek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $119.29 on Thursday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.82.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

