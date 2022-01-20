Short Interest in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Drops By 29.2%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NURO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.31. 864,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,416. The company has a market cap of $35.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.87. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

