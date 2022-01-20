Short Interest in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Decreases By 22.0%

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 448,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXRT. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.40. 81,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,309. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $84.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -192.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

