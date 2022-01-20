Short Interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Declines By 21.2%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 673,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 28,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,043. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $190.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.