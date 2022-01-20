Short Interest in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Decreases By 25.9%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.57. 3,421,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,523. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.