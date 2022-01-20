Short Interest in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Drops By 23.8%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,831 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 787,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after buying an additional 67,548 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.94. The stock had a trading volume of 307,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,656. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.60.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.77.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.