Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Drops By 25.0%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sims in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

SMSMY stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

