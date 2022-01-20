Short Interest in Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Expands By 30.1%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 542,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,061.0 days.

SVYSF opened at $122.66 on Thursday. Solvay has a 52-week low of $112.28 and a 52-week high of $135.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.37.

Get Solvay alerts:

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.