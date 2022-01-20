Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Declines By 24.8%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 212,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,288. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

