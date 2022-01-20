Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Expands By 36.8%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 216,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on THMO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter worth $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 190,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ThermoGenesis by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THMO stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $11.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.95. ThermoGenesis has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 152.62% and a negative net margin of 131.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

