Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Expands By 21.6%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TOEYF stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Toro Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

