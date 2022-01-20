Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Expands By 21.6%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of TOEYF stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Toro Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
Toro Energy Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.