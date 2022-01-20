Short Interest in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Increases By 31.6%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the December 15th total of 8,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.13. 736,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264,159. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.72.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

