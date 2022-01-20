Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Upgraded to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.20.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €22.50 ($25.57) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.03.

GCTAF stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

