Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €75.00 ($85.23) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.30 ($70.80).

ETR:SHL opened at €59.44 ($67.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 1-year high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.32.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.