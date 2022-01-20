Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €75.00 ($85.23) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.30 ($70.80).

ETR:SHL opened at €59.44 ($67.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 1-year high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.32.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

