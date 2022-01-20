Sienna Senior Living Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report released on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.17.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SIA. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.70.

Shares of SIA opened at C$14.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.21. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$12.72 and a 52 week high of C$16.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$991.51 million and a PE ratio of 136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$170.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.