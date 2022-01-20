Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) PT Raised to C$17.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SGML traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.27. 5,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,629. Sigma Lithium has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,844,000.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

