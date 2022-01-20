Signature Bank Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will earn $4.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.86.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $351.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.82. Signature Bank has a one year low of $146.10 and a one year high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

