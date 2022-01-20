Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given Buy Rating at Compass Point

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Compass Point in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBNY. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.86.

SBNY stock opened at $351.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.82. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,050,000 after buying an additional 129,769 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Signature Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Signature Bank by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after buying an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,627,000 after buying an additional 159,624 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

