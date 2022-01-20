Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Trading Up 9.9%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s stock price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.43. Approximately 59,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,124,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter worth $2,252,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

