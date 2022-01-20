Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Wedbush

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.50.

SI opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,129,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $6,029,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,662 shares of company stock worth $23,384,485. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth about $58,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth about $44,755,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

