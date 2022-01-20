SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

NYSE:SITE opened at $193.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $147.60 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.98.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

