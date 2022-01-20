SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SJM in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SJM’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SJMHF opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. SJM has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

