Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 8,300 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AAON by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in AAON by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AAON by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in AAON by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after buying an additional 102,282 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of AAON opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.56. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $54,314.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.