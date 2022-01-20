Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,614 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 231.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,168,100. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

