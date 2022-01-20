Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $158,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. American National Bank acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.76.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $131.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

