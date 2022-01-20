Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $117,000 Investment in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after buying an additional 39,183 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Newmark Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Newmark Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,975,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after buying an additional 215,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $15.49 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

