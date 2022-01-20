Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 27.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 17.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 82.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

