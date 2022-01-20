Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 34,136 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Ferro by 2,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ferro by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,827 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth $8,834,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its stake in Ferro by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 113,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. Analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

