Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Short Interest Up 25.8% in December

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $15,474,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at about $5,565,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after buying an additional 402,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

SKX traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.77. 927,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKX. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

