SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.55

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 17675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKIL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.