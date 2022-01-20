Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $114,713.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00058651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.08 or 0.07491608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,136.95 or 0.99832145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00065765 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007934 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

