SL Green Realty Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, January 24th (NYSE:SLG)

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) are set to reverse split on Monday, January 24th. The 1-1.030599 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 24th.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.3108 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

