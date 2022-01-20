Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Shares Down 0.6%

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,738 ($23.71) and last traded at GBX 1,754 ($23.93). 756,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 514,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,764 ($24.07).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,944.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,902.01.

About Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON)

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between Â£500 million to Â£15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

