Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Snap by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,390,015 shares of company stock worth $75,561,772.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

