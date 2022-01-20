Societe Generale Downgrades Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) to Hold

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($263.64) to €241.00 ($273.86) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

OTCMKTS MURGY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.84. 44,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,798. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

