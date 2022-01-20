SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.81

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 5436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGC shares. assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

