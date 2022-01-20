Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a report released on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.54.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 721,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after buying an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after buying an additional 270,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

