South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SABK opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.80. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.